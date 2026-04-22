SHAH ALAM, April 22 — Lembaga Zakat Selangor (Zakat Selangor) has stressed that it has no connection to the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds amounting to RM230 million, which is currently under investigation by the authorities.

Zakat Selangor chief executive officer Mohd Khaidzir Shahari said the institution operates as Selangor’s official zakat authority under the supervision of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), and is governed by legal provisions as well as a comprehensive governance and regulatory framework with checks and balances.

“Zakat fund management also undergoes multiple layers of audit and monitoring, including internal and external audits, as well as reviews by the authorities, to ensure that all zakat funds are managed in an orderly and controlled manner.

“Zakat Selangor has taken note of media reports on the arrest of several individuals in connection with the alleged misappropriation of zakat funds amounting to about RM230 million currently under investigation, and stresses that the case involves a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and has no connection with Zakat Selangor or the management of zakat by the institution,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khaidzir said Zakat Selangor maintained a firm stance against any form of misuse of zakat funds and would always ensure that zakat management was carried out in accordance with the established governance framework.

He added that the institution would not issue further comments as the investigation is still ongoing, and advised the public to refer to its official channels for accurate information and to make zakat payments through www.zakatselangor.com.my.

At the same time, Mohd Khaidzir reminded all parties not to spread false information on the matter, as it could cause confusion and undermine public confidence in the zakat institution. — Bernama