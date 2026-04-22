KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s application to review the Federal Court’s decision on his conviction and sentence will be heard on May 13.

Mohd Isa, who filed the application on March 4, is seeking a review of the six-year jail sentence and RM15.45 million fine imposed on him over corruption charges.

Lawyer Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat, representing Mohd Isa, and Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz confirmed the hearing date when contacted. Mohd Isa is currently serving his sentence at Sungai Buloh Prison.

On Feb 10, the Federal Court reinstated his conviction and six-year jail sentence, along with a fine of RM15.45 million, or an additional two years’ imprisonment in default.

A three-judge panel led by Datuk Nordin Hassan allowed the prosecution’s appeal, overturning the Court of Appeal’s 2024 decision, which had acquitted Mohd Isa of nine corruption charges.

The panel reinstated the High Court’s Feb 3, 2021 decision sentencing him to six years’ imprisonment and a RM15.45 million fine, or two years’ jail in default.

The former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar was charged with receiving RM3.09 million in bribes from then Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd (GAPSB) board member Ikhwan Zaidel, through his former special officer Muhammad Zahid Md Arip.

The payment was allegedly an inducement to approve Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (FICSB) purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, for RM160 million.

In the unanimous decision, Justice Nordin said the High Court had correctly found that Mohd Isa received the bribes, triggering the presumption under Section 50(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The provision states that any gratification received, given or solicited is presumed to be corrupt unless proven otherwise.

Justice Nordin said that while conveying ‘salam’ (greeting) through an intermediary is a common practice among Muslims, in this case, it carried a different connotation, and the respondent’s communication to Muhammad Zahid, together with the ‘salam’, supported evidence of a request or demand for the bribe. — Bernama