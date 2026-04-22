GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — The Penang State Executive Council (MMK) has decided not to implement the work-from-home (WFH) policy for state civil servants for the time being.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the decision was made following a comprehensive assessment of departmental operational needs, service delivery capacity, and the current situation, which remains under control.

However, he said the state government will continue to monitor developments and review the need for the policy from time to time.

“If there are changes requiring a more flexible approach, including the possible reintroduction of WFH, appropriate measures will be considered to ensure a balance between the welfare of civil servants and the efficiency of service delivery.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that public services are not affected, while also taking into account the welfare of public sector employees as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

On April 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet had agreed to implement a WFH policy involving ministries, agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs), effective April 15. — Bernama