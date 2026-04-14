KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A chief executive officer (CEO) of a federal statutory body was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last night on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with a contract to construct a squash court.

MACC sources told Bernama that the male suspect, in his 40s, was detained at about 7.20 pm today at a shopping complex in Bukit Jalil.

The arrest was made after the suspect was believed to have received RM100,000 in cash from a contractor.

It is understood that the suspect had previously asked for a bribe of RM1 million in return for approving the payment of claims to the contractor.

“The suspect is also believed to have received RM500,000 before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration as an advance payment,” the sources said.

Following the arrest, the suspect is expected to be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for an application for a remand order to assist in further investigations. — Bernama