KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 – It is safe to say that famous South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon left local fans satisfied, yet wanting more following his fan meeting session at Zepp Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

The event, held in celebration of the actor’s 20th anniversary in the industry, marked Lee’s return to Malaysia following his last visit in 2024. It also marked his first visit here after winning the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) at the SBS Drama Awards last year for his lead role in the acclaimed crime thriller series Taxi Driver.

The 42-year-old’s role in the series also earned him the nickname ‘Abang Taxi’ among local fans.

“I rindu gila you (I missed you like crazy),” Lee greeted his fans, better known as Hoonist, during the opening of the fan meeting.

“I honestly still can’t believe that it has been 20 years.

“But on the other hand, the reason why I can be in this field for so long is because of all your love and support for me – I wouldn’t be here without all of you all, thank you so much.”

Fans were treated to plenty of fan service from Lee — from impromptu selfies to an ‘Aegyo’ combo and even a rare dancing sequence throughout the four-segment intimate event.

One of the main highlights of The 2026 LEE JE HOON FANMEETING [Our 20th Moment] in Kuala Lumpur was the Q&A (Question and Answer) segment, where Lee answered several fan-submitted questions.

One of the questions asked was how he likes his eggs for breakfast and whether he is improving – a subtle joke referencing Lee’s viral clip from the tvN variety show Rented in Finland, which showed his failed attempt at making scrambled eggs.

Lee answered the first part of the question, saying he would normally have two hard-boiled eggs in his bento whenever he goes for shooting. Although he did not answer the ‘improving’ part, the Bleak Night actor admitted that scrambled eggs remain his favourite, especially when travelling overseas, amusing the crowd.

He also teased fans that he is working on a new role in an upcoming project and will resume shooting right after his fan meeting tour.

The Signal actor was also asked how acting has changed his perception of life, where he said it had made him more curious about the world.

“Through acting, I get to meet many people and at the same time, a lot of people get to see what I do as well, so I became very curious about the world in general.

“I develop this habit and routine which is to listen to the news in the morning and to be more curious about the world.

“I’ve learned about how Malaysians are living and how the Malaysian people are doing right now through the news,” he said.

Lee also described Malaysia as a food haven, sharing that Nasi lemak and Chicken rice are among his favourites.

He said he would consider going on a solo trip here again to try more food, while also promising fans that he would buy them a meal if they spotted him at a restaurant in Malaysia in future.

The Q&A session ended with Lee wishing Malaysian Hoonist a ‘Selamat Hari Raya Sayang’. However, just before leaving the stage for the second segment, he decided to answer one final question from a fan: ‘Oppa, will you marry me?’

“Coming back to Malaysia and receiving this kind of confession makes my heart flutter.

“If we do run into each other in Malaysia, I guess it is..destiny,” he said after teasing the fan by going on one knee.

Lee then wrapped up the segment with a cheeky ‘Jom Kahwin’ (lets get married) line, which left fans screaming in joy.