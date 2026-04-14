PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has successfully repatriated four high-value artworks by international masters, including Pablo Picasso and Joan Miró, purchased with funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a statement today, the MACC said the four pieces have a total estimated value of US$198,125 (RM786,556) and include Composition (1953) by Joan Miró; Maison de rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV, Rue St. Vincent, Montmartre (1934) by Maurice Utrillo; Étude pour femme couchée (1948) by Balthus; and L’Ecuyère et les clowns (1961) by Pablo Picasso

The artworks are now being held under strict security at the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

They are currently undergoing an “acclimatisation” process to ensure their preservation before being officially authenticated and valued by the National Visual Arts Development Board (NVADB).

The return of the artworks is the latest success in Malaysia’s long-running effort to recover assets linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

To date, the MACC confirmed that approximately RM31.2 billion, representing nearly 70 per cent of the total identified assets, has been recovered.