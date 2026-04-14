KOTA KINABALU, April 14 — After decades of fighting to protect its sea turtle population, Sabah is shifting from an enforcement-driven approach to a broader strategy focused on changing public behaviour and mindset.

Launching the Marine Turtle Action Plan 2026–2035 and a statewide behavioural change campaign today, State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Jafry Arifin stressed that curbing demand for turtle eggs — long considered a delicacy in some communities — is now central to conservation efforts.

“The behavioural change campaign launched today is another crucial component of our efforts. Addressing the consumption of turtle eggs requires a shift in mindset.

“It might take some time, but we need to start now. We need to go through the process, and this takes time, but hopefully I think sooner or later the public will be aware of the importance of this programme,” he said.

Campaign materials launched feature new messaging that is directed at its target market with the catchphrase being “Elak sakit, elak penjara” (avoid sickness, avoid jail).

The new campaign follows a baseline study conducted by Universiti Malaysia Sabah amongst turtle eggs consumers where researchers found out many do not realise its potential health hazards nor the hefty fines that come with getting caught for possession of illegals wildlife products.

Under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, three species — green turtles, hawksbill turtles and olive ridley turtles — are classified as totally protected in Sabah. Offences involving these species carry fines ranging from RM50,000 to RM250,000, and jail terms of up to five years.

Despite this, demand for turtle eggs continues to persist, driven by local consumption and smuggling activities from neighbouring countries.

Jafry said the newly launched behavioural change campaign aims to tackle the issue at its root by reshaping public attitudes and reducing demand.

“Conservation is not only about enforcement. It is about responsibility, awareness, and collective action,” he said at the launch held at the Sabah International Convention Centre

“By reducing demand, we can stop the smuggling of turtle eggs, protect our marine biodiversity, and strengthen Sabah’s image as a premier ecotourism destination,” he said.

Alongside the campaign, the state also introduced updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP 2.0) for turtle conservation, aimed at ensuring hatcheries and related programmes are managed in a consistent, science-based and responsible manner.

The guidelines cover key aspects such as hatchery management, turtle tagging, rehabilitation centres and turtle-based tourism, with an emphasis on animal welfare and conservation outcomes.

Jafry said adopting best practices would not only improve conservation results but also enhance Sabah’s standing as a sustainable tourism destination.

“Well-managed hatcheries and responsible wildlife interactions will provide meaningful experiences for visitors while preserving our natural heritage,” he said.

Sabah is one of the region’s most important habitats for marine turtles, with four species recorded in its waters, including the critically endangered leatherback turtle.

However, continued threats — particularly egg consumption and habitat pressures — have underscored the need for a more coordinated and long-term strategy.

The 10-year action plan, developed by the Sabah Wildlife Department with support from WWF-Malaysia and other stakeholders, outlines priority conservation areas, strengthens inter-agency coordination, and emphasises the use of scientific data to guide policy decisions.

It also aims to improve habitat protection, enhance research and data quality, and increase community involvement in conservation efforts.

Ends

caption : Jafry (third from left ) with the campaign poster of the Stop Eating Turtle Eggs campaign - pix courtesy of the State Tourism, Culture and Environment ministry