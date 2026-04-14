KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman, founder of Silat Seni Gayong, remains one of the most influential figures in the country’s martial arts history.

His legacy has recently returned to the spotlight with the release of the Gayong films, which dramatise key moments from his life and have introduced his story to a new generation.

But who was he, and why does his name continue to hold weight among silat practitioners? Malay Mail takes a closer look at the life and journey of the late Meor himself.

Born on August 21, 1915, in Kampung Lake Garden, Taiping, Meor began training in silat at a young age.

At 12, he studied under his grandfather, Syed Zainal Al-Attas, also known as Tok Jenai.

By his mid-teens, he had developed a strong foundation in the physical aspects of the martial art.

Oral tradition within the Gayong community holds that he later experienced a dream encounter with the legendary Hang Tuah, who imparted both the physical (zahir) and spiritual (batin) dimensions of silat, and advised him to seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak.

Around 1936, Meor went to Manong and met Sultan Alang Iskandar, who tested his strength and martial skills.

Impressed by his abilities, the ruler is said to have conferred upon him the title “Panglima Sendo Perak”.

He remained in the royal court until the Sultan’s passing in 1938.

War years and early teaching

Around 1939, Meor moved to Singapore, where he worked as a welder at a naval base before joining the British Royal Signal Corps.

There, he became one of the earliest Malay instructors to teach combat skills in a formal military setting.

During the Japanese Occupation of Malaya in 1942, he fled with his family to Pulau Sudong.

On the island, he trained seven young men in self-defence — widely regarded as his first formal students.

This marked the beginning of what would later grow into a broader silat movement.

After the war, Meor served as headman of Pulau Sudong, while Silat Seni Gayong began spreading to nearby regions, including parts of Indonesia.

He returned to Singapore in 1947, where he worked in intelligence and later with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accounts from the period describe him as a fearless undercover operative.

He was also reportedly awarded a British honour during the reign of King George VI.

Founding Silat Seni Gayong

In 1961, Meor left government service to focus on developing Silat Seni Gayong as a structured organisation.

Travelling across the Malay Peninsula, he established training centres and formalised the system, bringing together practitioners under a unified framework.

On the advice of Datuk Onn Jaafar, he applied to register Pertubuhan Silat Seni Gayong Malaysia (PSSGM) in 1962.

The organisation was officially approved on October 22, 1963, becoming the first martial arts association formally registered in Malaya.

In 1964, the Sultan of Kedah invited Meor to teach Gayong in the state, leading to the first Gayong Perdana event at Stadium Darul Aman — another key milestone in its expansion.

By the 1970s, Silat Seni Gayong had spread across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, and was introduced into national institutions, including the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1971.

That same year, Meor was awarded the Datuk Paduka title.

The team behind ‘Gayong 2’ poses for a group photo during the gala event on April 1, 2026. — Picture courtesy of Key Billions

Final years and death

In his later years, Meor returned to Taiping, where he continued teaching and mentoring students locally and abroad.

He died on June 23, 1991, in Ipoh at the age of 75, and was laid to rest in Taiping.

Today, he is remembered as the Mahaguru — or grandmaster — of Silat Seni Gayong, and as a central figure in the institutionalisation of Malay martial arts.

Tribute through the ‘Gayong’ films

The release of the Gayong films directed by Faisal Ishak has helped bring his legacy to a wider audience.

The first film, released last year, revisited events during the Japanese Occupation set in Pulau Sudong, and surpassed RM4 million at the box office.

Led by Beto Kusyairy as Meor, the cast also featured Nabila Huda, Syafie Naswip, Yayan Ruhian, Eric Chen, Hiromitsu Takeda and Shannon Wiratchai.

The sequel, released on April 9, shifts focus to Meor’s time as a CID officer in Singapore, navigating the post-war landscape with new cast members including Fauzie Laily, Miss Universe Sandra Lim, Bobby Tonelli, Hanna Aqeela, Rabbit Chen and T.J. Tian Jiang.

Beto said it was a big responsibility for him to carry.

“We hope the film creates an impact, preserves culture, and inspires future generations about their heritage — about who Datuk Meor was — and we hope it will become a lasting treasure,” he said at the Gayong 2 gala premiere held at TGV 1 Utama on April 1.

Nabila added that both Gayong films were made possible through everyone’s contributions, which is what made the film stand out.

“I hope audiences will appreciate and learn silat after watching Gayong 2,” Hanna added.

Tonelli shared: “It is a good action film with heart, family, and the idea of trying to do the right thing in life.”

“It is a great part of Malaysian culture with silat, and it is great for people to see and learn,” he added.

More than three decades after his death, Meor’s influence continues to inspire many in the silat community, and his story is set to live on for many decades to come.

Gayong is available on Netflix, while the sequel is currently screening in cinemas, offering audiences a chance to experience the dramatic story of the founder of Silat Seni Gayong.