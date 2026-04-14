SHAH ALAM, April 14 — The Marine Police Force (PPM) arrested seven men, including two Indonesians, who are believed to be involved in a syndicate that illegally transfers engine oil around Kuala Langat yesterday.

PPM Region One Commander ACP Jafri Bidin in a statement said all the men, aged between 17 and 59, were arrested in two raids carried out in the Segenting industrial area, Telok Panglima Garang and on the bank of Sungai Langat from 10 am.

He said in the operation, PPM arrested five local men in the first raid in an unaddressed lot which was at the time transferring engine oil from a tanker to several skid tanks and intermediate bulk container (IBC) tanks.

“Further inspection at the lot found approximately 182,000 litres of engine oil worth (RM273,000) as well as various equipment.

“The total amount seized is estimated to be worth RM11.4 million including nine skid tanks (RM900,000), five IBC tanks (RM5,000), two tankers (RM300,000) and a ship (RM10 million),” he said in a statement.

Following that, Jafri said his party then raided a second location on the banks of Sungai Langat and arrested two Indonesian men including the ship’s captain on a cargo ship.

He said all seven suspects were arrested and the case was being investigated under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005 and the Kuala Langat District Council (MPKL) Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing By-Laws (UUK) 2007.

“The seizure and arrests were handed over to the Selangor Department of Environment and MPKL for further action,” he said. — Bernama