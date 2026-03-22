KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The celebration of National Artistes Day or ‘Hari Seniman Negara’, which falls today, should be elevated so that it evolves into a larger platform to recognise and honour the contributions of the entire arts community.

Persatuan Seniman Malaysia president Zed Zaidi, 46, whose real name is Rozaidi Jamil, said a more organised and large-scale celebration could reinforce efforts to recognise all groups within the creative industry while further energising the sector.

“We hope this celebration can eventually be organised like a festival, similar to the Malaysian Film Festival, which not only brings together members of the arts community but also recognises individuals who have contributed to the creative industry.

“For example, recognition could be given to those who voluntarily help fellow artistes facing difficulties, making National Artistes Day an event that people in the industry look forward to every year,” he told Bernama recently.

Observed annually on March 22 to mark the birth anniversary of Malaysia’s legendary artiste P. Ramlee, the celebration is currently marked by modest programmes that focus on honouring the legacy of the late icon while bringing together members of the creative industry in appreciation events.

Zed Zaidi, who is also chairman of the committee for Industry Affairs, Welfare and Industry Data at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), said the term “arts practitioners” should not be limited to performers alone.

Instead, it should also include other players in the creative industry, such as production crew members, writers, directors, musicians, artists and many others working behind the scenes who contribute to the development of the industry.

Meanwhile, lyricist and artist S. Amin Shahab, whose real name is Syed Mohd Amin Syed Hashim, also supported the call to strengthen the National Artistes Day celebration.

Amin, 72, who earned a place in the Malaysian Book of Records for producing a one-kilometre-long painting, said all parties should play a role in improving public understanding of the arts and appreciating the contributions of artistes.

“Art is not merely entertainment; it is a medium that helps society understand life and culture,” he said.

He suggested that one way forward is to create more art spaces at the community level to encourage public participation, especially among youths, in activities such as exhibitions and creative workshops.

Such initiatives, he added, would not only create opportunities for new talents to grow but also further invigorate the local arts ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Television Producers Association president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said welfare programmes for artistes in the country should be organised in a more structured and sustainable manner, rather than organised only when certain artistes face hardship or tragedy.

He noted that whenever cases involving artistes falling sick or facing difficulties arise, assistance is often provided on an ad hoc basis through donation campaigns or individual initiatives.

“But the question we should ask is: how long must artistes cry for help before they receive assistance?” he said.

He added that artistes facing challenges such as health issues or a lack of job opportunities could also be supported in other ways.

Visual artist Muhammad Shafiq Nordin, 37, said Malaysia needs to organise more art fairs as platforms to showcase the works of local artists to a wider audience.

He noted that Indonesia hosts several art fairs each year, which serve as important avenues for local artists to enter the global market.

“Such events not only provide opportunities for local artists to display their works but also have the potential to attract international collectors and galleries. Platforms like these can raise public awareness of art, while demonstrating that an artist has the potential to grow professionally,” he said.

Street artist Amir Hamzah Al-Hafiz Mohd Yunus, 28, also hopes the celebration of National Artistes Day will increase public appreciation for the works and talents of local artistes.

“I hope National Artistes Day will open people’s eyes to the fact that art has its own value and role in life. When art is appreciated, local artistes will be more motivated to continue creating,” he said. — Bernama