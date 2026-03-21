Logo
Most Read
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pictured) called for Lim Guan Eng and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to resolve their dispute over revised quit rent rates internally. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

‘Unhealthy and inappropriate’: Loke tells Guan Eng, Penang CM to end public spat on quit rent

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied closing the passageway, insisting instead that countries attacking Iran face restrictions, while others were being offered assistance. — AFP pic
World  / 10 h ago

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open, offers safe passage for Japanese ships amid tensions

(Front row, from left) Lim Guan Eng, Anthony Loke and Chow Kon Yeow attend the 2023 Penang DAP State Annual Convention November 19, 2023. Lim has welcomed party secretary‑general Loke’s move to convene a meeting between him and Chow to resolve the ongoing dispute over the state’s steep quit rent increases. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Lim Guan Eng pauses public criticism, welcomes meeting with Anthony Loke and Chow Kon Yeow on Penang quit rent dispute

The son of an Astro Awani senior editor died in a road accident involving a Road Transport Department (JPJ) patrol vehicle at KM85.5 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli near Kampung Rahmat, Bukit Bunga, in Tanah Merah yesterday evening. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Son of Astro Awani senior editor killed in Tanah Merah crash involving JPJ patrol vehicle

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, perform Aidilfitri sunnah prayers at the Main Surau of Istana Negara March 21, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

King: Elements that threaten national unity must be eradicated without compromise

Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand horror thriller Kong Tao crosses RM1 million in ticket sales within two days of its nationwide release. — Picture courtesy of Mega Films Distribution
Showbiz  / 5 h ago

‘Truly encouraging’: Malaysia-Singapore-Thai horror film ‘Kong Tao’ grosses RM1m within two days of release

A customer shops for baju Raya along Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Hari Raya celebrations. — Picture by Arif Zikri
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Despite the distance, Bangladeshi workers find the comfort of ‘home’ in KL for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Café Jufei in Kulai. — Picture by CK Lim
Eat-drink  / 12 h ago

An ’80s time capsule in Kulai, Johor: Café Jufei serves coffee, cranberry scones and retro charm

A family holiday to celebrate the upcoming Aidilfitri on Pulau Tioman ended in tragedy yesterday when a couple and their young son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road along Jalan Tekek-Juara. — Picture courtesy of IPD Rompin
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Family of three dies after motorcycle skids off road on Pulau Tioman

Mursyid Azmi, 25, the son of an Astro AWANI senior editor, died in a road accident at KM85.5 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli near Kampung Rahmat, Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah yesterday evening. The incident was reported to involve a Road Transport Department (JPJ) patrol vehicle — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Kelantan JPJ denies role in fatal crash involving journalist’s son, says viral video of lorry chase is false

Malaysia has seen a growing ‘durian tourism’ trend, with international visitors, particularly those from China, increasingly building short breaks and day trips around peak durian seasons and well-known producing areas, which appeal is both culinary and experiential. — Picture by Farhan Najib
Life  / 15 h ago

Social media boosts Malaysia’s ‘durian tourism’ as China’s demand for premium fruit soars

Israeli war vehicles are seen at a staging area near the border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on March 20. — AFP pic
World  / 8 h ago

Arab nations, Turkey call for international action over Israeli attacks in Syria

A 24‑year‑old factory operator sustained gunshot injuries to his arm and chest after an argument turned violent in Padang Serai late last night. — Picture By Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Man injured in Kulim after suspect fires revolver during late‑night dispute

The body of a man was found floating in Tasik Biru, Kuang near here on Thursday morning. — Picture courtesy of police
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Man with ‘Ship Floss’ tattoo found dead in Tasik Biru, Kuang; police seeking information

This picture taken on February 19, 2026 shows foreign tourists skiing and snowboarding at the Niseko Hanazono ski resort in Kutchan, Hokkaido prefecture. Beneath the powder snow at internationally popular Japanese ski resort Niseko, anxiety is mounting among residents over soaring prices and a massive influx of overseas workers. — AFP pic
Life  / 15 h ago

Global fame strains Japan’s Niseko ski paradise as prices surge and foreign workers flood in

404

The page you're looking for does not exist!