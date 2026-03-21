MOSCOW, March 21 — Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his best wishes Saturday for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, to Iran’s leaders and its people, assuring them of Moscow’s support as they fight the Middle East war.

“Nowruz greetings were... sent to the Iranian leaders: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin wished the Iranian people strength on overcoming these severe trials and emphasised that during this difficult time, Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran.

Russia, a longtime Iranian ally, has condemned the US-Israeli strikes on the country, which began on February 28, triggering the war.

On Wednesday, Moscow also condemned the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

Russia has not officially offered assistance to Iran since the start of the war, besides sending humanitarian aid.

But US media reports have said Russia is sharing military intelligence with Iran to assist its drone and missile strikes in the Middle East.

Iran has attacked US and Israeli bases and other targets around the Gulf in response to the strikes on its territory.

The Kremlin earlier this month declined to comment on reports it is sharing intelligence with Iran. — AFP