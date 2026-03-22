MUAR, March 22 — Three family members, who were killed in a motorcycle accident on Jalan Tekek-Juara, Pulau Tioman, Pahang, last Friday, were laid to rest at the Batu 6 Muslim Cemetery, Bakri, at 12.15am today.

The remains of Mohd Sabri Ja’afar, 42; his wife, Siti Aisyah Suhaime, 32; and their five-year-old son, Muhammad Yusuf Abdurrahman Mohd Sabri, arrived at Surau Ar-Rahman, Bakri, at about 10.45pm, before funeral prayers were performed by the congregation and family members.

A sombre atmosphere surrounded the cemetery as the bodies were placed into the graves, attended by about 100 people, including their relatives.

In the incident at about 4pm on Friday, the motorcycle ridden by the family of three was believed to be travelling from the Kampung Juara waterfall towards a resort when it skidded.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi was reported to have said that the incident caused Mohd Sabri, who was a customer service officer at the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia, along with his wife and son, to die at the scene.

According to him, when they arrived at the location, which was a steep, uneven downhill stretch, the motorcycle carrying the family was believed to have gone out of control before veering off into the left shoulder of the road. — Bernama