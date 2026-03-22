DUNGUN, March 22 — An elderly diver has been reported missing while carrying out a diving activity in the waters off Pulau Tenggol near here Friday.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Abdul Halim Hamzah said the incident occurred at 4.30pm when Tam Peng Hoong, 66, was diving in the area with his son.

“It is understood that the victim’s son surfaced after five minutes of diving; however, the victim did not resurface even after an hour,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuantan, Pahang, received a report on the incident this afternoon, and a search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated at 2.10pm, nine minutes after the report was received.

Abdul Halim said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deployed the Penggalang 16 boat to the location, and a Forward Operating Base (FOB) was established in Kuala Dungun here.

“There has been no sign of the victim as of 7pm. The SAR operation will resume Sunday morning,” he said. — Bernama