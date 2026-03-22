JOHOR BAHRU, March 22 — Two Singapore Cabinet ministers attended a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, at Istana Bukit Serene on Saturday, reaffirming strong cross-border ties and cooperation.

Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli and Education Minister Desmond Lee, together with their spouses, conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to His Royal Highness the Tunku Mahkota of Johor and Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda of Johor.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said both ministers reaffirmed the long-standing cross-border relationship and discussed ways to enhance the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Johor.

“This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House,” the statement read.

Both ministers also conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Lee said it was a privilege to take part in the longstanding tradition, noting that he had crossed the Causeway to attend the Hari Raya Open House, which reflects the close and enduring friendship between Singapore and Johor.

“His Royal Highness and I also discussed ways to strengthen education cooperation so that our youth can develop greater understanding and closer ties with one another,” he said.

He also emphasised that Johor-Singapore cooperation has grown from strength to strength over the years.

“Initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link are a testament to our deepening partnership.

“Our collaboration continues steadily across many other areas ranging from culture to connectivity,” he added. — Bernama