SEOUL, March 21 — K-pop supergroup BTS has sold nearly 4 million copies of its new album Arirang on the first day of release, marking the band’s highest first-day sales to date, its agency said Saturday.

BigHit Music said the band’s fifth studio album recorded 3.98 million sales within 24 hours of its release on Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The figure surpasses the group’s previous first-week record of 3.37 million copies set by its fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020.

Arirang has also topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 88 countries and regions, including Italy, Mexico and Sweden, according to the label.

Its lead single Swim reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 90 markets, including the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and France. In South Korea, the track debuted at No. 1 on local streaming services Melon and Bugs, with all songs from the album entering Melon’s Top 100.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the album explores BTS’ identity as a group that began in Korea and reflects universal feelings conveyed through its musical journey. The lead track carries a message of resilience and moving forward through life’s waves. — Bernama-Yonhap