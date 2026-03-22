SIBU, March 22 — A woman was killed while two others were injured in a road accident involving a car and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at the Vista Perdana traffic lights in Miri early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel.

“Firefighters extricated the woman from a Perodua Bezza. The body was later handed over to the police for further action,” JBPM Sarawak said in a statement today.

Two injured victims, one from the Perodua Bezza and the driver of the 4WD vehicle, were rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The department said that it received an emergency call at 3.05am, and a team from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene, arriving at 3.14am, while the operation ended at 4.15am. — Bernama