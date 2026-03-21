KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Sabah welcomed its first direct flight from Chongqing on Thursday with the arrival of Chongqing Airlines’ inaugural service, linking the southwestern China city to Kota Kinabalu.

Flight OQ2193 landed at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 11.15pm, marking the start of a three-times-weekly service operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and opening a new gateway for travellers during Visit Malaysia 2026.

Chongqing Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, operated the inaugural flight, which carried 154 passengers.

Upon arrival, the aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute coordinated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), while Sabah Tourism Board hosted a cultural welcome, with greeters in traditional attire presenting souvenirs to passengers.

STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Tourism Malaysia Sabah director Haryanty Abu Bakar, and China Southern Airlines Kuala Lumpur Office general manager Guo Hao welcomed the flight upon arrival.

With the addition of this new route, Kota Kinabalu is now connected to several major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Fuzhou, further strengthening Sabah’s position in the China market.

“The opening of the Chongqing–Kota Kinabalu air route not only shortens the spatial and temporal distance between the two cities, but also provides a new channel for Chongqing residents to travel to Southeast Asia for tourism, business, and cultural exchanges.

“As the capital of Sabah, Kota Kinabalu is renowned for its rich island tourism resources and unique tropical scenery, making it a favourite destination among Chinese tourists,” Guo said.

The launch of this route signals Sabah’s growing profile as a travel destination and underscores the state’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity in support of Malaysia’s tourism goals for 2026.

Sabah Tourism Board will continue collaborating with airline partners and industry stakeholders to develop more routes, further improving international access into the state while ensuring a seamless arrival experience for visitors.

Also present were the board’s senior deputy chief executive officer Tay Shu Lan, China Southern Airlines KL Office deputy station manager Yap Wei Kian, China Southern Airlines KL Office sales manager Low Yu Yang, Chongqing Airlines Flight Operation Department deputy manager Dai Xin, and MAHB KKIA pass officer Muhammad Hilmi Azwan Ahmad. —The Borneo Post