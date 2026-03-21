KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A 24‑year‑old factory operator sustained gunshot injuries to his arm and chest after an argument turned violent in Padang Serai late last night.

The incident, reported by the New Straits Times, happened at 11.50pm outside a house in Kampung Permatang Durian, Seberang Paya.

Kulim deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the confrontation began when the victim was stopped by a 42‑year‑old man who had earlier asked him to come to his home in Kampung Naga Lilit.

“The suspect then fired a single shot from a revolver, hitting the victim in the right arm and chest,” he said when contacted.

The victim was taken to Kulim Hospital for treatment.

Police later arrested the suspect, a lorry driver, in front of his house in Kampung Naga Lilit.

A revolver, 10 rounds of live ammunition, two spent casings and a Honda Civic believed to be linked to the shooting were seized during the arrest.

Investigations showed that both the suspect and the victim have prior criminal histories.

Police said the suspect has 11 previous criminal cases and three drug‑related offences, while the victim has six narcotics cases and several other criminal entries.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.