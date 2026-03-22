KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A 16-year-old girl faced a traumatic ordeal after she was reportedly raped by a male acquaintance she had only recently met, Sinar Harian reported.

Maran district police chief Superintendent Wong Kim Wai said a report was lodged by the victim’s mother regarding the incident.

According to the report, the alleged incident took place in early March at a house in Maran when the victim went out with the suspect.

“The victim informed that she was raped by her male acquaintance in a room at the house before telling her mother,” Wong said in a statement yesterday, as quoted by Sinar Harian.

Following the report, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Maran district police headquarters arrested the suspect on Friday for further investigation

He said police are conducting further investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code to gather evidence related to the case.

Wong added that the investigation is ongoing, and members of the public with information about the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Maran district police headquarters at 09-4771222 to assist with the investigation.