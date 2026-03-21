DUBAI, March 21 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday in an address to neighbouring Muslim countries that Iran has no intention of entering into conflict with its neighbours, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“You are our brothers – we have no intention of entering into conflict with you,” Pezeshkian said on the social media platform X in a post marking the end of Ramadan.

Only Israel stands to benefit from any confrontation between Iran and its neighbouring Muslim countries, the president added.

On February 28, the United States (US) and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties.

Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

The US and Israel claimed their “preemptive” attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear programme. — Bernama