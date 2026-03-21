KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia–Singapore–Thai horror film Kong Tao has recorded RM1 million in ticket sales within two days of its nationwide release.

On day two after its March 19 debut, the film reached the milestone by 8pm on March 20.

Kao Supassara Thanachat, who plays the lead role of Fon, expressed her excitement and gratitude to audiences.

“I’m very happy. This is my first international film, and to achieve such results is truly encouraging.

“I hope fans and audiences will continue supporting the movie so it can keep climbing higher,” she said.

Co-star Philip Keung, who portrays Shaman Ming Ge, also expressed his enthusiasm.

“It’s wonderful to receive such positive news right after release! For every RM1 million milestone, we will definitely prepare surprises for everyone.

“Thank you for the support!” he added.

Other members of the cast echoed similar sentiments, thanking audiences and encouraging more viewers to watch the film.

Kong Tao brings together a diverse international ensemble from four countries.

The cast includes Malaysian actors Bront Palarae, Yumi Wong, and Eric Lay, alongside Singapore’s Glenn Yong and Mayiduo, as well as Kao from Thailand and Keung from Hong Kong.

The film has been actively promoted through major premiere events in Penang and the Klang Valley, where the full cast appeared on the red carpet to meet fans.

They also took part in media interviews and visited cinemas and shopping malls around the Klang Valley for meet-and-greet sessions, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds at every stop.

Kong Tao takes a bold and immersive approach to exploring black magic, bringing the subject strikingly to life on screen.

Extensive research was conducted for the film’s concept, which director Peiji Goh (The Locksmith) and cinematographer-turned-director Yong Choon Lin (PASKAL) shared with Malay Mail.

The film is produced by Chiah Choon-hang and presented by Mega Films Distribution.

Mega Films Distribution has announced that, besides Malaysia and Singapore, audiences in Taiwan will be able to watch the film in cinemas from April 2, with Myanmar, Vietnam, and Hong Kong set for April releases.

Plans are underway for screenings in Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, India, and Nepal.