KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The excitement surrounding Miri-born actor Yong Zheng Xi’s appearance in the fourth season of hit period romance Bridgerton continues to grow.

Playing Lord Barnaby in the eighth episode, titled “Dance in the Country,” his performance has sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with many praising the representation of Malaysian talent in the internationally popular series.

Speaking in a Zoom interview with Malay Mail, Yong admitted he was surprised by the overwhelming response from Malaysians.

“It’s a wonderful surprise. I didn’t really expect the lovely kind of response,” said the 32-year-old.

“It’s very heartwarming to have that response from Malaysians back home.”

The actor added that he understands the excitement many feel when seeing fellow countrymen in major international productions, noting that he felt the same watching stars such as Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding rise to global prominence.

A Bridgerton dream came true

The opportunity did not come easily as the actor revealed he had auditioned for the show twice before.

Joining the series was a dream, as Yong was drawn to its captivating story, stunning costumes and talented cast.

Although he did not reveal the roles he had previously auditioned for, it was nothing but praise for the actors who ultimately secured the parts.

“There are times — many times — when I don’t get a role in anything I auditioned for, and then I watched who got it and think, yeah, that makes sense. You’re right. That was not for me,” he said.

Reflecting on a common piece of advice for actors, he said, “You book the room, not the job.”

He shared even if an actor doesn’t land a role, giving their best performance can leave a lasting impression on casting teams and potentially open doors for future projects.

Yong had hoped his previous audition tapes were strong enough, or that he was simply the right fit for the show, to be considered again.

This proved true when his third audition, this time for Lord Barnaby, succeeded and finally earned him a spot on the Bridgerton cast.

“I was really happy to get the job, but I didn’t expect to,” he said.

Yong Zheng Xi’s behind-the-scenes photos as Lord Barnaby in Season 4 of Bridgerton. — Picture via Instagram/@yongzhengxi

Preparation for the role and behind the scenes of Bridgerton

Preparation began with thoroughly reading the casting brief and memorising his lines, but the key for him was watching previous seasons of the show to understand its tone.

Reflecting on production, the actor praised the show’s elaborate set design and described the cast and crew as welcoming and supportive.

“The leads of the season, Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, were also very welcoming. They were both really lovely, and then obviously the main person I worked with was Isabella Wei, who plays Posy, who was very supportive during filming.

“I just really enjoyed being on that set,” he added.

One aspect of filming that caught the actor by surprise was the amount of dancing required for the series’ ballroom scenes.

“I didn’t expect to dance that much,” he said with a laugh.

However, once the choreographer discovered that both he and Wei had dance backgrounds, Yong found himself participating in more choreography than expected.

He described rehearsals with choreographer Jack Murphy and co-star Wei as one of the highlights of the experience, saying they spent about three or four days learning and practising the routines.

His most recognised role thus far

When asked if the role was a breakout moment, Yong said he did not see it that way, explaining that his career had grown through a series of smaller opportunities.

A theatre role connected him with his agent, while leading a West End show gradually built his recognition.

“I will say, like, I probably got the most recognition from Bridgerton out of all the jobs I’ve done just because of how wide the reach is, and yeah, and how much people like the character, especially because of Posy and how amazing that character is,” said Yong.

“So I think this is the most kind of attention I’ve received for a job, so yeah, definitely in that way.”

The future of Lord Barnaby

As Bridgerton has been renewed for another season, expectations are high for what lies ahead for Barnaby.

“I honestly have no idea about the future of the character,” he said.

He added, “I literally know nothing about the next season. I don’t know if or how I’ll be back.”

He concluded by saying he hopes audiences will see more of Barnaby — and other characters — in future instalments.