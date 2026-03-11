KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Activist S. Chandrasegaran, better known as Cikgu Chandra, says he will continue speaking out on land encroachment and gangsterism despite a series of recent attacks that saw his home trespassed and his car set ablaze.

Speaking to Berita Harian when contacted today, Chandra also stressed that he would not be intimidated by threats or consider leaving the area where he lives.

“I will not move anywhere and I will not flee this area. I believe almost all Malaysians are supporting this struggle,” he said.

He also said he remained in good condition and had received strong support from his family as well as members of the public.

“I am currently in good condition and getting strong support from my family and the public.

“Many parties have expressed their support. Some members of the media have also contacted me to ask whether I will stop after this incident.

Chandra said the incidents had only strengthened his resolve to keep highlighting issues affecting local communities.

“My answer is clear — no. Instead, this incident has further strengthened my spirit to continue speaking out,” he said.

According to Berita Harian, two police reports have been lodged over incidents of mischief and criminal intimidation involving Chandra at the Taman Kinrara housing area in Puchong on March 9 and again yesterday.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the first case is being investigated under Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and criminal intimidation.

A separate investigation paper has also been opened under Section 435 of the Penal Code over mischief by fire involving a vehicle at the same location.