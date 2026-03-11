MIRI, March 11— The Sessions Court here today sentenced the administrator of a Facebook account “Bat Tuo Sai” to 10 months in prison and a RM50,000 fine for posting extremely offensive comments insulting Islam.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a press statement that the remarks were in relation to the death of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and made on the Facebook account of news outlet Astro Awani.

The MCMC identified the accused as John Mule anak Alai, adding that the 48-year-old was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 – also known as Act 588 – for misusing an application service by uploading communications intended to disturb others.

MCMC warned internet users against misusing digital platforms to insult religion, incite hatred, or harm social harmony, adding that it will take strict legal action against perpetrators.