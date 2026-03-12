KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Every year when Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, Malaysia’s music industry is enlivened by the release of numerous new Raya songs that add colour and cheer to the celebrations.

However, despite the emergence of many upbeat and catchy tunes on social media platforms, concerns have been raised among music enthusiasts about the quality of modern Raya songs, which are often perceived as hastily produced and lacking emotional depth.

Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Fazli Taib Saearani, dean of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), said a good Raya song should not only be pleasant to listen to but also convey messages of joy, forgiveness and togetherness.

“Although the musical arrangements of classic Raya songs are relatively simple, that very simplicity allows deeper emotions to resonate with listeners,” he told Bernama.

Muhammad Fazli said the use of musical styles closely linked to Malay musical identity and traditional pop has helped older songs remain close to the hearts of the public, evoking nostalgia and a longing for the festive Aidilfitri atmosphere.

“One example is Suasana Hari Raya performed by Anuar Zain and Ellina. The melody is simple but emotionally powerful. The lively musical arrangement successfully captures the festive joy of celebrating Aidilfitri with family, which is why the song is often played during the festive season,” he said.

Echoing this view, lyricist Dr Mohd Azam Sulong, also known as Dr Azam Dungun, said the secret behind Raya songs that become enduring classics lies in the strength of their melodies and memorable hooks that stay with listeners.

He said the musical arrangement should support the melody and lyrics, striking a balance between traditional and modern elements so that the emotional message can be conveyed clearly.

“With this approach, Raya songs do not merely follow current trends but are able to build a deep emotional connection and remain relevant across generations,” said Mohd Azam, who has written lyrics for songs such as Nian Di Hati and Seloka Budi, sung by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

Meanwhile, singer and composer Hafiz Hamidun, 42, said today’s generation tends to prefer music that is quick and immediately appealing to the ear, in line with their preference for concise and straightforward lyrics.

“Producing new Raya songs today is quite challenging due to factors such as algorithms and retention, and most songs tend to revolve around fast and relaxed rhythms. This has resulted in fewer songs with different themes being introduced,” said the Zikir Dikir singer.

Hafiz, who has been involved in the music industry since 2002, acknowledged that commercially driven new Raya songs have their own opportunities to stand out among modern listeners.

“I will always appreciate the old Raya songs. At the same time, I will continue to support the production of new Raya songs to suit the tastes of today’s listeners,” said the singer, who is also a music producer.

Singer Fairuz Selamat, 41, said Raya songs are seasonal works that require a strong identity, regardless of the genre, whether pop, rock, dangdut or ballad.

Fairuz, who is also assistant director at the Policy and Research Division of the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), said there are no specific guidelines or formulas in composing a Raya song, but it must capture the festive spirit of Aidilfitri.

“I don’t mind if it is an old or new song, modern or classic, upbeat or slow… as long as when we close our eyes, we know it is a Raya song,” said the former vocalist and member of the group Q-Face, known for songs such as Izinkanlah and Cinta Tak Sehaluan. — Bernama