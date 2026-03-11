KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The High Court here today granted probate for the estate of the late Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan to his Singaporean business partner and Waz Lian co-founder Datuk Poh Po Lian, nearly two years after Ta’s death at age 72.

A probate is a legal document that allows the executor to manage and distribute a deceased person’s assets according to their will, ensuring the estate is handled properly.

The will, dated February 4, 2008, appoints Poh as the executor and trustee of Ta’s estate.

Waz Lian Group began in 1987 in club management before expanding into hotel and resort operations and property development.

A forensic accounting review will be conducted to ensure full transparency of the estate’s assets and distributions for all beneficiaries.

Ta, who died in his sleep on June 15, 2024, was also founder of Majestic Gen Sdn Bhd and had business interests spanning hotels, resorts, manufacturing, and golf clubs across Malaysia, China, Macau, and Hong Kong.

He was laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Garden in Semenyih, Negeri Sembilan on June 21, 2024.