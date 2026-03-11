PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — A study to improve the administrative assistant service scheme is focusing on strengthening career advancement opportunities for one of the largest groups in the public service.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the study aims to enhance the career structure so that advancement opportunities for administrative assistants are clearer, more organised and effective.

He said that in any public service system, career progression usually takes into account several key factors, including length of service, academic qualifications, experience, and competency levels.

“The improvements we are studying are meant to strengthen career paths within the administrative assistant scheme, not to grant automatic grade increases to all incumbents.

“This approach is important to ensure that career advancement is fair, well-organised, and aligned with the needs of the public service, while maintaining overall balance in the service structure,” he told Bernama today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the comprehensive study involves more than 126,000 civil servants, with improvements expected to be implemented starting January 2027.

“In terms of incumbents, the scheme involves a very large number - 106,722 clerical assistant positions and 20,106 financial assistant positions.

“With such numbers, any changes to the scheme must be carefully considered as they have wide-ranging implications for the public service structure,” he said.

He added that the government is taking a holistic and balanced approach, including reviewing proposals from the Amalgamated Union of Employees in Government Clerical and Allied Services (AUEGCAS) to upgrade the scheme to require STPM or diploma-level qualifications.

“When evaluating proposals that affect the public service structure, several factors must be considered, including the principle of ‘rate for the job’, ensuring remuneration aligns with the scope and responsibilities of each position.

“In addition, we need to assess the impact on the existing organisational structure, the potential for similar claims from other service schemes, and the significant financial implications for the government,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the period until implementation is critical for the Public Service Department to conduct a thorough study, reviewing service structure, career pathways, eligibility criteria, and financial implications to ensure smooth and effective rollout.

He said this approach ensures the improvements truly benefit public servants while maintaining overall balance in the public service system.

“This study does not focus on a single scheme alone; it is part of the government’s ongoing effort to ensure the public service remains relevant, balanced and capable of meeting future needs, in line with its goal to strengthen service delivery to the people,” he added.

On March 9, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim directed the department to provide promotion pathways for Grade 1 civil servants, covering administrative, clerical and financial assistants. — Bernama