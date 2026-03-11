KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Cinema chain operator MBO Cinemas Sdn Bhd has announced the permanent closure of its operations, nearly five years after its return to the industry.

In a statement, MBO Cinemas said it had been a privilege to serve its customers and be part of their cinematic experience.

“All the cheers and laughter in packed halls to the quiet moments during heartfelt scenes meant the world to us.

“From all of us at MBO Cinemas, thank you for filling our seats and our hearts,” the company said.

The cinema chain originally closed all its Malaysian branches in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its first outlet to reopen was at Atria Shopping Gallery on December 29, 2021.

The company made a comeback that year and went on to operate outlets across Selangor, Melaka, Perak and Johor.

This cinema closure comes after another similar closure announcement last week involving Dadi Cinema in Kuala Lumpur, although the latter’s outlet in Sungai Petani, Kedah, remains operational.