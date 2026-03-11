KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The excitement surrounding Miri-born actor Yong Zheng Xi’s appearance in the hit period romance Bridgerton continues to build after the recent release of its fourth season.

Playing the charming Lord Barnaby in the season’s eighth episode, titled “Dance in the Country,” Yong’s performance has sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with many Malaysians celebrating the representation of local talent in the internationally acclaimed Netflix series.

In a Zoom interview with Malay Mail, Yong said he was surpised by the overwhelming response from his home country.

“It’s a wonderful surprise. I didn’t really expect this lovely a response,” said the 32-year-old actor. “It's very heartwarming to receive that from Malaysians back home.”

Yong added that he understands the excitement people feel when seeing fellow countrymen in major international productions, noting he felt the same pride watching stars like Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding achieve global prominence.

A dream realised

The opportunity was hard-won, as the actor revealed he had auditioned for the show twice before. Joining the series was a dream for Yong, who was drawn to its captivating story, stunning costumes, and talented cast.

Although he did not disclose the roles he previously vied for, he had nothing but praise for the actors who ultimately secured the parts.

“There are many times I don’t get a role I audition for. Then I watch who got it and think, ‘Yeah, that makes sense. That was not for me,’” he reflected.

He shared a common piece of advice for actors: “You book the room, not the job.”

He explained that even if an actor doesn’t land a particular role, a strong performance can leave a lasting impression on casting directors and open doors to future projects.

This proved true when his third audition, this time for Lord Barnaby, was successful, finally earning him a spot in the Bridgerton ensemble.

“I was really happy to get the job, but I didn’t expect to,” he admitted.

Behind the scenes

Yong’s preparation involved thoroughly reading the casting brief and memorising his lines, but he found that the key was rewatching previous seasons to immerse himself in the show’s unique tone.

Reflecting on the production, he praised the elaborate set design and described the cast and crew as incredibly welcoming and supportive.

“The leads of the season, Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, were very welcoming,” Yong shared.

“And obviously the main person I worked with was Isabella Wei, who plays Posy. She was very supportive during filming. I just really enjoyed being on that set.”

One aspect of filming that surprised him was the amount of dancing required for the series’ famous ballroom scenes.

“I didn’t expect to dance that much!” he said with a laugh.

However, once choreographer Jack Murphy discovered that both he and Wei had dance backgrounds, Yong found himself taking on more choreography than originally planned.

He described rehearsals with Murphy and his co-star as a highlight, noting they spent three or four days learning the routines.

His most recognised role yet

When asked if this felt like a breakout moment, Yong demurred, explaining that his career has grown through a series of smaller, interconnected opportunities. A theatre role connected him with his agent, while leading a West End show gradually built his recognition.

“I will say, I’ve probably gotten the most recognition from Bridgerton out of all the jobs I’ve done, just because of its wide reach and how much people like the character—especially because of Posy and how amazing she is,” Yong said.

“So I think this is the most attention I've received for a job. In that way, yes, definitely.”

The future of Lord Barnaby

With Bridgerton already renewed for another season, speculation is high for what lies ahead for Lord Barnaby.

“I honestly have no idea about the future of the character,” Yong confessed. “I literally know nothing about the next season. I don’t know if or how I’ll be back.”

He concluded by saying he hopes audiences will see more of Lord Barnaby — and other beloved characters — in future instalments.