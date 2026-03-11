KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A 47-year-old finance assistant from a company collapsed after pleading guilty to criminal breach of trust (CBT) at two Sessions Courts in George Town, Penang, today.

The accused admitted guilt at both courts to four charges involving the misappropriation of company funds totalling RM677,629, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

At Sessions Court 2, Lee Lay Peng, 47, entered the plea after three of the four charges were read before judge Irwan Suainbon.

Based on the three charges, Lee — who worked as a finance assistant at Bold Integrated Services — was accused of committing CBT involving RM457,744 between June 16, 2017 and December 27, 2019 at the company’s premises in Jelutong, Penang.

The offences were framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 14 years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor M. Darrshini, while Lee was unrepresented.

During the proceedings, the prosecution proposed bail of RM30,000 for each charge, and requested that the accused report to a police station at the beginning of every month.

Lee appealed for a reduction, saying she was a single mother supporting two children aged 17 and 18 who are still in school, and that she was in the process of resolving the matter out of court with the company.

Judge Irwan allowed bail of RM30,000 for all three charges with one surety, and fixed April 14 for sentencing and for the presentation of the case facts.

Meanwhile, at Sessions Court 1, Lee collapsed and had to be assisted by two female police officers after pleading guilty to another CBT charge before Judge Juraidah Abbas.

According to the charge, she was accused of misappropriating RM219,885 at the same company between January 13 and April 5, 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor Anuarul Hakim Abdul Muen proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety, and asked that the accused not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Judge Juraidah then set bail at RM8,000 with one surety, and fixed April 22 for document submission and the appointment of a lawyer.