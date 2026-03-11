KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A 37-year-old foreign woman was found dead with 14 stab wounds in a hotel room in Taman Maju Jaya early this morning, the Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief said.

Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat told reporters that police received the report at 5.30am and initial investigations suggest the victim was killed between 1.30am and 4.30am, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

“The victim sustained 11 stab wounds to the chest, one on the neck, one on the right index finger, and one on her right arm,” he said in a statement today.

Raub added that the suspected killer is believed to be a foreign male who fled the scene after the attack.

“The motive behind the murder is still under investigation. The case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and up to 40 years, with at least twelve strokes of the cane upon conviction,” he said.

Members of the public with information about the case are urged to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan police at 07-2182323.