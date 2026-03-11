PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The government has decided that all ministries, government agencies, and government-linked companies will not hold Aidilfitri open house celebrations this year as part of a move to promote more prudent spending amid global economic uncertainty.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was agreed upon during a Cabinet meeting earlier today and was meant to signal the need for greater fiscal discipline across the public sector.

“As a sign that the leadership should begin taking more positive steps, I have decided together with the Cabinet that all government agencies, GLCs and GLICs will not organise Aidilfitri open house celebrations,” he said at a special press conference, which was broadcast live on his Facebook page.

“This sends a message that spending should be more prudent and moderate.”

Anwar said the step was necessary even though Malaysia’s supply of essential goods such as oil and gas remains stable for now.

He said the government preferred to take early precautionary measures rather than risk being caught unprepared should the global situation worsen.

“This is a sensible step so that we do not later become caught in a more severe situation. It is better for us to adopt a more moderate and responsible approach,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said ministers, government officials and departments will also face restrictions on overseas travel.

He said foreign visits will only be allowed for engagements that are already scheduled and considered essential.

“Ministers and the entire administration, including government departments, will have their overseas travel restricted, except for those already scheduled and which must be attended,” he said.

The prime minister added that the government will continue closely monitoring global developments, particularly as geopolitical tensions have recently disrupted global energy markets.

A special Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for the morning of March 13 to assess the country’s fiscal position and evaluate the potential economic impact of the unfolding situation.

The meeting will also allow ministers to determine further policy directions and measures the government may need to implement in the coming weeks.