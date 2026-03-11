KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The prosecution in the corruption case of Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin told the Sessions Court here today that there is no legal provision preventing the ongoing investigation, despite the fact that he was charged in court last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan said this after lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing the former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, raised the issue when the case came up for mention before Judge Suzana Hussin today.

“Regarding the issue of the ongoing investigation raised by the defence, I do not see any law preventing it from being carried out, even though the accused has already been charged in court. There is no question of injustice,” said Farah Ezlin.

Earlier, Amer Hamzah sought clarification on whether the investigation against his client had been completed or was still ongoing.

“Since the last mention date and up until today, we understand that an investigation is still ongoing. We wish to seek clarification from the court, as it would be unfair for the charges to proceed against our client if the investigation is not yet complete.

“We also filed an application on Feb 4 to transfer this case to the High Court, and the hearing has been scheduled for April 9,” said Amer Hamzah.

Farah Ezlin said the prosecution would oppose the application to transfer the case and informed the court that some documents related to the case had been handed over to the defence in accordance with Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“However, certain documents are still pending review, and we are requesting time to hand over the remaining documents,” she said.

The court then fixed May 8 for the next mention.

On Dec 4, 2025, Shamsul Iskandar was charged at the Sessions Court here with agreeing to accept RM100,000 in cash from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing, 37, as an inducement to help Tei’s companies obtain mineral exploration licences in Sabah, although the matter was not related to his official duties.

He also faces a charge of accepting RM40,000 in cash from the same individual for the same purpose, in addition to two counts of receiving bribes in the form of furniture and electrical appliances valued at RM14,580.03 and RM22,249, respectively.

The offences were allegedly committed at premises in Jalan Medang Serai, Bukit Bandaraya; at a hotel car park in Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin here; and at Jalan P14a 1/1, Precinct 14, Putrajaya, between Dec 7, 2023 and Jan 31, 2024, as well as between Nov 24, 2023 and March 5, 2024.

On Dec 5 last year, he was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court with one count of corruptly obtaining RM62,924 from Tei at a bank in Country Heights, Kajang between Nov 28, 2023 and Sept 23, 2024.

The sum was allegedly deposited into a woman’s bank account for the rental of a house in Kuala Lumpur, as an inducement to assist Tei’s companies in securing mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

All charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama