SEOUL, March 4 — ARMYs, the countdown is officially on.

With just weeks to go before the release of BTS’ highly anticipated album Arirang on March 20, the global K-pop superstars have dropped the full 14-song tracklist — sending fans into full detective mode as they dissect every title and credit.

The big reveal came today, with Swim confirmed as the album’s title track, the song expected to anchor the group’s comeback promotions.

According to BigHit Music, Swim is an upbeat alternative pop track about perseverance and pushing forward even when life gets rough.

The album features an eclectic set of song titles that already have fans speculating about the sound and themes of the new era.

Among the 14 tracks are Body To Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, Merry Go Round, Like Animals, and They Don’t Know ’Bout Us, alongside an interlude titled No.29.

The full tracklist reads:

Body To Body Hooligan Aliens FYA 2.0 No.29 (interlude) Swim (title track) Merry Go Round Normal Like Animals They Don’t Know ’Bout Us One More Night Please Into The Sun

The album has been described as a reflection of BTS’ 13-year journey, with some tracks written with their loyal fanbase in mind — something that ARMYs will no doubt be analysing lyric by lyric once the album drops.

If there was any doubt about BTS’ reputation as artist-producers, the songwriting credits quickly clear that up.

Leader RM is credited on 13 tracks, while Suga contributed to 11, and J-Hope to 10.

Jungkook appears on four tracks, while V and Jimin are credited on two each.

The heavy involvement continues a tradition of BTS members shaping the group’s sound themselves — something fans often highlight as key to their authenticity.

The album also features an impressive list of collaborators from across the global music scene.

Among them is OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who previously worked with Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together and BTS member Jimin.

Speaking to fans at a OneRepublic concert in South Korea, Tedder teased the scale of the project.

“One of the most crazy things” he’d worked on, he said, promising fans that they are “going to love it”.

Other names attached to the album include Diplo, who previously hinted their collaboration would “shock the world”, as well as Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Flume, and several other high-profile producers.

The festivities won’t stop at the album release.

Just a day after Arirang drops, the group will host BTS The Comeback Live Arirang, a special event that will stream exclusively on Netflix on March 21.

Then comes the live spectacle. BTS will launch their Arirang world tour in April, with select concerts livestreamed starting April 9.

Fans in Malaysia will also get a big-screen experience, with GSC and TGV screening concerts from Goyang Stadium in South Korea and Tokyo Dome in Japan, including reruns.

And for ARMYs in Malaysia hoping to see the group in person, there’s even bigger news: BTS are set to perform two nights in Kuala Lumpur this December.

In other words, the Arirang era hasn’t even begun yet — and it’s already shaping up to be huge.