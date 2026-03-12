SEOUL, March 12 — A free comeback concert for boy band BTS in central Seoul next week is expected to draw up to 260,000 people, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said yesterday, making it one of the largest public gatherings in the area since the 2002 World Cup.

The chart-topping K-pop group is marking the release of its first new album in more than three years with the free concert on March 21, before it embarks on a global tour in April.

The one-hour event, stretching from Gwanghwamun Square to City Hall in the heart of South Korea’s capital, will be streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, drawing global attention amid heightened domestic scrutiny over crowd safety.

Some 22,000 holders of free tickets will attend the concert, but the area will be open for non-ticket holders who want to come, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said.

Authorities plan to deploy around 4,800 police officers and 3,400 officials from the city of Seoul and related organisations to manage crowd flow, emergency response, and anti-terrorism measures, local media reported.

Yun emphasised a “safety-first” approach, including pre-event structural inspections, real-time joint command operations and immediate post-event cleanup.

“This event will showcase not just K-culture, but K-safety,” he said.

Police have said camping out overnight cannot be stopped but large tents will not be allowed, according to local media. Multilingual guides and medical stations will be set up and Seoul has secured 894 toilets that are open to the public in nearby buildings.

Since the deadly 2022 Halloween crush that killed 159 in Seoul, South Korea has remained on high alert for mass-gathering risks. — Reuters