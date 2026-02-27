LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 — The second season of the viral, boundary-pushing ice hockey drama Heated Rivalry is officially on the way.

Show creator Jacob Tierney revealed on CBS Mornings yesterday that the fan-fuelled phenomenon will return in April 2027.

Tierney shared that the writers’ room is already in full swing and cameras are set to roll in August.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible,” he told host Gayle King.

Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved book series, the Canadian drama exploded across social media for its electric mix of hockey intensity ⁠and heartfelt LGBTQ+ romance.

The ⁠story tracks rival hockey players ⁠Shane Hollander of the fictional ⁠Montreal Metros, ⁠played by Hudson Williams, and Ilya Rozanov of the Boston Raiders, portrayed by Connor Storrie.

Their simmering ⁠animosity and unexpected attraction have become a signature part of the show’s appeal, helping cement Heated Rivalry as a landmark in LGBTQ+ sports storytelling.

Tierney emphasized the importance of crafting a “faithful adaptation,” a commitment ⁠many fans credit for the show’s authenticity and emotional punch.

Since its debut in 2025, the series ⁠has blended bold romantic sequences with high-energy gameplay, captivating viewers ⁠far beyond ⁠traditional hockey audiences and even encouraging some athletes to come out as openly gay.

Season 2 will continue to stream on Canada’s Crave and air on HBO Max in the United States. — Reuters