SEOUL, Feb 27 — Blackpink, the biggest K-pop girl group, will release its third EP, “Deadline,” today, returning as a full group for the first time in more than three years amid strong anticipation from fans worldwide, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The record, led by the lead track “Go,” marks the quartet’s first group project since its 2022 full-length album “Born Pink,” which topped both the US Billboard 200 and the British Official Albums Chart Top 100.

According to YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, the five-track album due out at 2pm explores themes of confidence, growth and unity, combining elements of EDM, hip-hop and pop.

Since launching album promotions on February 15, Blackpink’s YouTube channel has gained an average of 10,000 new subscribers per day, YG said. The group recently became the first artist to surpass 100 million subscribers on the global video sharing platform.

“Despite the tight schedule of its large-scale world tour, Blackpink invested significant time and effort to enhance the album’s completeness,” the agency said in a statement. “We believe the result captures both the members’ individual musical artistry and their synergy as a team.” — Bernama-Yonhap