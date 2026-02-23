KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Operations Control Centre of the Fire and Rescue Department will carry out continuous field monitoring as a precaution following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Sabah early this morning, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said patrols were also being conducted in coastal areas near the Sabah International Convention Centre, as well as inspections in several districts, including Putatan, Kudat and surrounding areas, to ensure the situation remains safe and under control.

He advised residents in nearby areas to remain alert to instructions from the authorities, stay calm and not panic.

“Obtain verified information from the Disaster Portal or the official social media channels of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), National Disaster Management Agency and other relevant agencies.

“In the blessings of this Ramadan month, let us pray together that our brothers and sisters in Sabah are always protected and spared from any calamity. May Allah SWT safeguard us all, insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement this morning, said a strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of Sabah at 12.57 am, but it posed no tsunami threat.

The epicentre was located 49 km west of Kudat, Sabah, and the tremors were felt in Sabah as well as in several areas in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid said MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation. — Bernama