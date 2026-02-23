JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 23 — Johor Customs Department has arrested four men and seized 42 luxury vehicles valued at RM22 million in a crackdown on a syndicate of car import companies.

The raids, conducted under “Ops Terma” between January 1 and February 6, targeted licensed luxury car warehouses and land patrols across the state, with a total of 341 inspections carried out, Johor Customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said today.

“Twenty-one cases have been opened for investigation, involving proprietors aged 40 to 50, whose companies failed to settle duties on imported vehicles within the 24-month deadline, despite a 48-month grace period,” he told reporters at Menara Kastam Johor.

The seized vehicles, imported from countries including Japan and the United Kingdom, comprised brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Lexus, and Suzuki.

Some were also found on the road before duties were paid, Aminul Izmeer said.

He said the operation aimed to ensure compliance with Sections 65 and 75 of the Customs Act 1967, which govern bonded warehouses and import vehicle restrictions.

The operation also targeted illegally imported vehicles, including those from Singapore without valid import permits under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.