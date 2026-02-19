SEOUL, Feb 19 — Stray Kids’ music video for their 2023 title track S-Class has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, marking another milestone for the South Korean boy group.

The achievement makes S-Class the sixth Stray Kids video to cross the 300 million mark, joining God’s Menu, Back Door, Thunderous, MANIAC and LALALALA, as reported by allkpop.

Released on June 2, 2023, the track was part of the group’s full-length album(5-STAR), which topped the US Billboard 200 chart.

The music video, filmed against the backdrop of Seoul, showcases the group’s choreography and performance style, which has been praised by fans internationally.

Stray Kids have continued to build their global profile. On February 18, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) ranked them second on the Global Artist Chart, making them the only K-pop act in the top 10.

The group’s track God’s Menu has surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, while Back Door has exceeded 500 million streams, both firsts for fourth-generation K-pop boy groups.