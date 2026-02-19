SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — Police arrested five men and a woman believed to be involved in a knife-point robbery using a red Perodua Axia along Jalan Plumbum, Section 7, here in an incident that was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said police received a report on the video on February 16 and were informed the incident happened at about 5.30 am the same day.

He said the victim was an Indonesian woman who was walking to dispose of rubbish when she was approached by the suspects.

Police then arrested five men and one woman aged between their 20s and 40s at about 9 pm to assist investigations.

He said the suspects were arrested together with the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery, adding that losses were estimated at between RM350 and RM500, with the case being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with further information to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Sabri Abd Rani at 017-2892628 to assist investigations.

In a separate case, Ramsay said police are tracking a man who disguised himself as a woman before breaking into a house in Section 7 yesterday.

He said police received a report yesterday afternoon from a woman in her 20s who rented the house with a friend, adding that investigations found the break-in occurred on Feb 18 at about 9.26 am when the house was unoccupied.

Ramsay said CCTV footage showed the suspect wearing women’s clothing, including a headscarf, and carrying a handbag to avoid suspicion.

Police found no items missing despite the house being in disarray, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

A 34-second video of the incident that went viral showed a man wearing a headscarf and carrying a handbag before climbing over a door grille to adjust a CCTV camera outside a house. — Bernama