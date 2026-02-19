SEOUL, Feb 19 — BTS rapper J-Hope marked his birthday by donating a total of 350 million won (RM944,385) to support children, students and animal welfare causes.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the contributions were directed to medical care, scholarships and civic organisations, according to his agency BigHit Music.

“I am happy to make such meaningful contributions in time for my birthday,” J-Hope said.

“I wanted to give what I could to children receiving medical care, as well as students pursuing their dreams and animals in need of protection,” he continued. “It was, as always, thanks to ARMY that I could do good. I hope 2026 is a hopeful and warm year for everyone.”

Of the total, 200 million won was channelled to the Children’s Hospital at Asan Medical Centrer in southern Seoul, earmarked for upgrading facilities, treatment environments and home-based care programmes for young patients. J-Hope has previously donated 500 million won to the same hospital.

Another 100 million won was given to ChildFund Korea, with funds set aside for scholarships at Kukje High School in Gwangju — his alma mater — and Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School.

The remaining 50 million won, raised through the “Human Hope: A Joopiter Special” charity event co-hosted with fashion brand Human Made, was donated to two animal rights groups.

J-Hope, born on February 18, 1994, is a member of BTS, whose fan club is known as ARMY.