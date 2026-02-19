JERTIH, Feb 19 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Besut today transferred an obese patient, weighing more than 300 kilogrammes, from Besut Hospital here to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu, using an APM lorry.

Besut Civil Defence officer Captain (PA) Mohd Fazlien Jaafar said that the 28-year-old man could not be transported by ambulance or regular vehicle due to his physical size, prompting the use of a lorry.

“APM received an emergency call from the hospital this morning, requesting special assistance to transport the patient, who had to be placed under sedation, to HSNZ.

“We had transported the same patient from his home in Kampung Padang Luas to Besut Hospital yesterday, using the same lorry, before he was referred to HSNZ today,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said that the patient, accompanied by a medical officer and several Besut Hospital staff, arrived safely at HSNZ at about 2.30 pm, with five district APM personnel involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, the patient’s elder brother Muhamad Shafik Juraimi, 33, said that his younger brother, Muhammad Azrol Haffiz, 28, was taken to the Emergency Unit of Besut Hospital at about 8 pm yesterday, due to a leg infection.

“At first, we contacted an ambulance, but my brother, who was conscious and able to walk with assistance, was unable to enter the vehicle due to his physical condition,” he said.

He added that his brother’s weight had increased significantly since early last year, after his leg became swollen, and that medical officers had informed the family that the patient was referred to HSNZ due to a bloodstream infection. — Bernama