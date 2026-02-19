SEREMBAN, Feb 19 — The Negeri Sembilan police seized 30 packets of Chinese tea suspected of containing syabu, with an estimated street value of RM1.56 million, following the arrest of two local men at Kilometre 236.9 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) last Thursday (Feb 12).

State police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the seizure and arrests were made during an integrated operation which also involved the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Motorcycle Patrol Unit (EMPV).

He said the operation led to the arrest of two men in their 30s, comprising a mechanic and a fisherman from Batu Pahat, Johor, after police discovered a package weighing about 30,601 grammes in the boot of their car.

“Inspection of the package revealed crystal-like substances suspected to be syabu. Investigations and intelligence indicate the drugs were believed to have been collected in Puchong, Selangor.

“Based on the total weight seized, we estimate that about 30,000 individuals could have been affected by this supply. Further investigations suggest the syndicate has been active since last year and is targeting markets in the southern states,” he said at a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters today.

Alzafny said background checks showed that the driver has two prior drug-related offences and one criminal record, while the second suspect has four drug-related offences and one criminal record. Both tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspects, previously remanded for seven days beginning Feb 13, have had their remand extended for another four days. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate operation on Feb 16, police, in collaboration with the state Department of Environment (DOE), seized 115 tonnes of Halogenated Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (HPA) worth RM577,000 at an industrial premises in Senawang.

Alzafny said the 3 pm “Op Hazard” raid also resulted in the seizure of three smelting machines valued at nearly RM1.2 million.

Twelve foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 50, were detained for failing to produce valid identification documents, he said, adding that they comprised eight Myanmar men, three Bangladeshi men and a Chinese woman, who were believed to be working and residing at the factory.

According to the factory’s permit, it was authorised only to manufacture plastic goods. However, investigations revealed violations of the permit conditions.

The Department of Environment is investigating the case under the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014 and the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009.

A Stop Operation of Equipment (POK) notice was also issued under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, ordering the premises to cease operations immediately. — Bernama