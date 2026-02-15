Yeoh to become first Asian person to receive festival’s Honorary Golden Bear

Yeoh’s career spans four decades, includes Oscar and Golden Globe wins

Yeoh emphasises importance of representation and speaking up for Asian actors

BERLIN, Feb 15 — Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has won some of the acting industry’s top honours over her four-decade career, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe, and on Thursday night she added another: the Berlin Film Festival’s Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

“Berlinale has always been a very special place for me,” Yeoh told Reuters ahead of the festival’s opening ceremony.

The star of hits such as Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians recounted how Berlin was the first festival to invite her to sit on a jury in 1999, an experience that she said opened her eyes to filmmaking beyond Hong Kong.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, recipient of the 2026 Honorary Golden Bear, poses during a photocall at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 13, 2026. — Reuters pic

Yeoh, who rose to fame during the ⁠heyday of Hong Kong action films in ⁠the 1980s and 1990s, was the ⁠first Asian woman to receive ⁠the honour, joining ⁠past laureates including Martin Scorsese and Tilda Swinton.

She came to the attention of global audiences with the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies followed ⁠three years later with the martial arts classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2023 was a blessing, said Yeoh, but that award is just for her performance in one movie.

“A lifetime achievement award is about your path, your journey, your ⁠career over the last, I guess, almost 40 years and how I’ve been resilient and stubborn,” said Yeoh.

That journey, she added, ⁠included pushing back against stereotypical roles for Asian actors.

“The fact that I am ⁠given ⁠this award goes to show that us, people who look like me, will be recognised and will be seen more and will be heard,” she said.

“But we also have the responsibility to make sure that our voices are heard. We have to speak up.” — Reuters