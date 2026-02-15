Bella Ramsey stars as a 17-year-old cancer survivor

Director George Jaques aims to break cancer stereotypes

Film opens Berlin Festival’s Generation 14plus sidebar

BERLIN, Feb 15 — Making Sunny Dancer, a film about a summer camp for teenagers with cancer, turned out to be nothing like Bella Ramsey expected, and in the best possible way, the Game of Thrones star told Reuters ahead of its Berlin Film Festival premiere on Friday.

“When the email first came through about it, I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to like this,’” said the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star. “And it just was perfect, it just was completely not what I thought it was going to be, in the best way.”

Ramsey plays Ivy, a 17-year-old cancer survivor who wants nothing to do with the camp her parents have signed her up for.

But the teens she meets there are far from the ⁠fragile group she imagined — they sneak alcohol, ⁠fight, flirt and generally cause trouble — and Ivy quickly ⁠sheds her reservations.

Sunny Dancer, which ⁠also stars ⁠Neil Patrick Harris, Ruby Stokes and James Norton, opens the festival’s Generation 14plus sidebar for young adult cinema.

(From left) British actor Conrad Khan, British actor Earl Cave, British non-binary actor Bella Ramsey, US producer Jaques Black, US actor Neil Patrick Harris and British actress Jasmine Elcock pose during the photocall for the film 'Sunny Dancer' presented in generation at the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on February 13, 2026. — AFP pic

No hospital cliches

“There are no hospital scenes in ⁠this. No, not a single one,” said Ramsey, who also starred in The Last of Us.

After doing the necessary sensitivity work early on, writer-director George Jaques “freed” the cast to focus on fun, recalled the actor.

For his second feature, Jaques knew he wanted to make a cancer film, but as more of ⁠a comedy or coming-of-age film.

He drew on his experiences watching his mother fight cancer when he was a teen, and later working ⁠with a British charity for teenage cancer patients.

“You realise how naughty they are ⁠and how ⁠fun they are and how they get chemo done in Ed Hardy jeans and Jordans,” said Jaques. He added that he wanted to break the stereotype that they’re only “poor sickly kids that lie on hospital beds.”

“They’re full of life,” he said. “And they’re so much more interesting than their diagnosis.” — Reuters