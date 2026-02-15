LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Nicolas Cage will appear in his first leading role in a TV series when Spider-Noir premieres in May, according to Sony and Prime Video.

The series is a reinterpretation of the superhero Spider-Man set in New York City during the Great Depression, and will premiere on May 27.

In the teaser trailer released Thursday, Cage is seen using his web-slinging skills while playing Ben Reilly, a private investigator who confronts his past after a personal tragedy.

Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show New Girl and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film Sinners.

Viewers will be able ⁠to watch Spider-Noir in two ways, ⁠in “authentic black & white” and “true hue ⁠full colour” depending on their ⁠preference.

Sony previously ⁠introduced an animated iteration of the Spider-Noir character, which Cage provided the voice for, in the 2018 Oscar-winning ⁠film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which explores numerous Spider-people from different universes.

Spider-Noir is the first live-action series from the Spider-Verse and gives Amazon its own piece of the Marvel pie.

In a January deal, Netflix ⁠and Sony Pictures Entertainment reached a new agreement that would bring films such as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ⁠to the streaming giant’s customers worldwide after they play in ⁠cinemas.

Under ⁠the multi-year agreement, Netflix becomes the exclusive streaming destination of Sony Pictures’ films following their theatrical runs and video-on-demand releases for the first 18 months, after which they will go to Disney. — Reuters