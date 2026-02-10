KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia’s first Oscar winner, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, will receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 18, the second day of Chinese New Year, in a ceremony presented by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The star-giving ceremony will take place at 11.30am Pacific Time on February 18, which corresponds to 3.30am on February 19 in Malaysia, Variety reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Yeoh will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 18 at 11:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/WV2MhZlVu6 — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2026

The prestigious honour comes after a remarkable period in Yeoh’s career, following her historic Best Actress win at the Academy Awards in 2024 for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce first announced Yeoh as an honouree in June 2023, placing her alongside other entertainment luminaries such as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the late actor Carl Weathers.

Since her Oscar win, the 63-year-old Ipoh-born actress has been involved in several high-profile projects.

She is set to appear in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked: For Good and will have a significant role in James Cameron’s upcoming sequels, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5.

Her upcoming work also includes a role in the Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 and a unique short film titled Sandiwara, directed by Oscar-winner Sean Baker.

In Sandiwara, which was shot entirely on iPhones in a Malaysian night market, Yeoh will play five different roles. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 13.