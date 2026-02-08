SHANGHAI, Feb 8 — Cosplayers in China just hit an unexpected plot twist worthy of a Detective Conan cliffhanger.

According to Kyodo News, several major anime events in Beijing, Chongqing and Lanzhou have banned cosplay and merchandise tied to Detective Conan after a new crossover with My Hero Academia sparked online fury.

The collaboration — meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Detective Conan anime and the 10th anniversary of My Hero Academia — was supposed to be a sweet treat for fans.

The two manga creators even swapped illustrations of each other’s iconic leads. Instead, it blew up into a cultural flashpoint.

Chinese critics slammed the crossover as “insulting to Chinese people,” Kyodo News reported, reviving anger toward My Hero Academia’s past controversy.

The franchise was removed from Chinese video platforms in 2020 because one villain was named Maruta Shiga — a combination many interpreted as a reference to Japan’s wartime Unit 731, which conducted lethal human experiments in north-eastern China.

“Maruta,” meaning “logs,” was a grim code name for these victims.

In response to renewed outrage, organisers of the Lanzhou event announced on February 5 that anyone wearing “the kimono, wooden clogs and outfits associated with militarism” would be barred from entering, saying My Hero Academia involves “historical issues that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people,” per Kyodo News.

Beijing’s weekend fair echoed the sentiment, saying its temporary ban on cosplay and related sales was aimed at maintaining “a good atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the Chongqing expo went even further — also prohibiting Pokémon cosplay and merchandise after Chinese netizens condemned a plan to hold a Pokémon card event at Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine. The January 31 event was ultimately cancelled, but the anger lingered.

For anime fans hoping to celebrate two beloved series, the sudden restrictions feel like a crossover nobody asked for.

For now, Conan, Deku and Pikachu are sitting out these events — not by choice, but by controversy.